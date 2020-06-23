Apex Legends Mobile Could Soft Launch by End of 2020

✖

Plans for a mobile version of Apex Legends are still in the works, and that port could have its soft launch happen by the end of the year, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said. This update marks the latest we’ve heard on the mobile version of Apex Legends since it was originally announced with a much broader timeframe of some time within the current fiscal year which extends out to April 2021. The comment came from an investors call Wilson spoke in, and while there’s still no definite timeframe for the game’s release, there’s a chance you’ll be playing it before 2020 ends.

Wilson’s comments about the mobile version of Apex Legends can be heard in the video below. It only shows a snippet of the conversation, but we can tell Wilson’s talking about the mobile market EA’s been working in. He mentions some of EA’s mobile efforts like the Plants vs. Zombies series before saying “we’ve talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year.”

He adds that there are “six or seven” other mobile games that have been mentioned in the past, though which games those are wasn’t specified in the context of the tweet.

Seeing Apex Legends on mobile devices would follow the trend of other major battle royale games heading to mobile after making their debut on consoles and PCs. Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, for example, are both already available on mobile devices and have been or a while. Apex Legends may be a bit behind the others, but the game is still quite popular with continued updates pushing it into Season 5 now, so there will still be traction behind the game should the mobile release come out later this year or sometime later.

The latest we’d heard on a mobile version of Apex Legends prior to this update was a reaffirmation from earlier in the year that the port was still happening. EA’s COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said in January that the publisher had aligned with a partner to prep the game for a worldwide mobile release.

“That partner is also helping us develop a mobile Apex for the globe,” Jorgensen said. “And -- well, more to come on that in terms of timing, but that's also a big upside for us. We have not built a lot into our forecast for next year on that, because the timing is always uncertain. But we do believe that there's a lot of opportunity there.”

Apex Legends Mobile currently does not yet have a defined release date, but it could soft launch by the end of the year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.