Apex Legends Announces New Pathfinder Edition

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced another version of Apex Legends this week that features another Legend in the game: Pathfinder. The Pathfinder Edition of the game, much like the editions made for Lifeline, Bloodhound, and Octane, will come with some exclusive cosmetics, two of which are for the cheery robot himself. The other gear in the special edition includes a gun charm and a skin for the Havoc as well as 1,000 Apex Coins to give players a chance to pick out something nice from the store, save them for the next battle pass, or level yourself up through the current battle pass by buying tiers.

The Pathfinder Edition of Apex Legends released on Tuesday, the same day it was announced alongside a grainy trailer that introduced everything included in the package. Headlining the special edition is the Full Metal Robot Pathfinder skin and the First Blood Havoc skin, both of those available only through this edition. Joining them are the Molotov Cocktail gun charm and the Lone Bot badge, the last of those only usable on Pathfinder since it’s made for his banners.

Zip into action with the Pathfinder Edition! Locked and loaded with everything you'll need for your next adventure, the Pathfinder Edition includes the Full Metal Robot Pathfinder skin, First Blood Havoc skin, 1,000 Apex Coins, and more. 🤖 : https://t.co/t2aaiLRV15 pic.twitter.com/cI1qBkFmO3 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 26, 2020

This version of the game is available for $19.99, so to break down what you’re getting in terms of value, you can look at how much skins usually go for as well as how much Apex Coins cost. The 1,000 Apex Coins included in the bundle would set you back $10 if you bought them on their own, and it’s not outlandish for Apex Legends skins to cost around $10 when they change the character as much as the Full Metal Robot skin does. That means you’ve already got your investment taken care of between those two, so the badge, gun charm, and Havoc skin are all essentially extras as far as the value is concerned.

Pathfinder’s one of the faces of Apex Legends, so while it’s not surprising that the robot got his own edition, the timing is a bit ironic. The Season 5 patch notes which went out alongside the new season’s start two weeks ago included changes not only for Pathfinder but also for the Havoc weapon. Pathfinder’s signature grappling hook ability was nerfed hard and now has a cooldown of 35 seconds while the Havoc had its recoil increased in a variety of ways.

The Pathfinder Edition of Apex Legends is now available on all platforms.

