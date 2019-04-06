‘Apex Legends’ Temporarily Removing New Feature From PS4 Version

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends players on PlayStation 4 will be down a feature for a little bit. More specifically Respawn Entertainment’s community manager recently took to Reddit to provide a quick update on the game to players, revealing that the developer is temporarily turning off player reporting on PS4, citing an issue involving Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“We are temporarily turning off player reporting on PS4,” reads the Reddit update. “We need to do some dev work on it to comply better with how this information is provided to Sony and we’re working with them on the improvements. This is an important feature that we want to bring back and will turn it back on once we’ve done the necessary work.”

The update also addressed the issue of Battle Pass XP boost for level 12 badge showing incorrectly.

“After some investigating from our awesome QA folks, we were able to confirm that this a bug with the UI and even though you may see the percentage change, you are still getting the 2.5% XP boost. We’ll fix the UI in a future update but you can rest assured that you are getting the XP.”

There’s no word when a fix to either issue will arrive, but from the sounds of it, they should be coming soon, or at the least latter should be. The former involves Sony, which could slow down proceedings substantially.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile or Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here. And if you haven’t already, peep our review on the game to find out what we think of the newest and hottest battle royale game on the block.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads the opening of the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

