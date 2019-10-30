Apex Legends Hits 70 Million Players as EA Prepares Big 2020 for the Game

Apex Legends has hit the 70 million players milestone, announced EA today during its new earnings call. It’s unclear how many of these players are active, but it’s an impressive stat for the battle royale game considering it’s a new IP and had little to no marketing. That said, it’s free-to-play so those numbers are certainly inflated because of this. What’s more important is how much EA is making on the game’s monetization. Unfortunately, these details aren’t divulged, so we don’t know how much money the game is milking from its 70 million players.

“Apex Legends has officially hit 70 Million players worldwide! We are constantly so humbled and thankful for all of your support,” writes the game’s official Twitter account.

Speaking of the battle royale title, EA noted it has big plans for the shooter in 2020. In fact, EA now considers it a “core franchise.” In addition to new content, the game is coming to mobile and China, which should skyrocket its player count. Further, EA revealed it has big eSports plans for the title. Again though, no further details on any of this were divulged.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the battle royale game by clicking right here.

