Apex Legends Season 15 Teaser Hints at New Map

Apex Legends is big on its teasers for what's to come in future seasons, and this week, the battle royale game got it's first in-game hint at Season 15. Players have spotted a Willy Wonka-esque "Golden Ticket" teaser for Season 15 in-game that promises an opportunity to see the "future home of the Apex Games. This teaser has been interpreted as a hint about a new map planned for the next season, but players aren't actually able to make use of these tickets just yet.

The Golden Tickets are simple enough to find. To locate one, all you have to do is hop into a match and go find a Replicator. You'll see the Golden Ticket housed at the very top of the loot wheel when looking through the Replicator options, but you'll have to have plenty of Crafting Materials to actually obtain it since it costs 125. You'll get a golden weapon and some ammo for your troubles, too, so it's worth the investment even if it means it'll use up pretty much all of your Crafting Materials.

It's regarded as a "special" item similar to the golden MRVN Arms players can find on Olympus, but it doesn't appear to take up a spot in your inventory at this time. There's nothing else you can do with it right now, but it's still neat to see and is potentially worthwhile because of the weapon, too.

"A ticket to see the future home of the Apex Games," the item description for the Golden Ticket said.

However, it looks like we'll see more about this teaser next week. Apex Legends teasers are typically multi-part processes that unveil over time, and if you look at the available playlists in Apex right now, you'll see a new option in the top-right corner. It's called "A New Home" and currently says it'll unlock in six days which means that we should see the next stage of this in-game hunt unfold on October 19th assuming nothing happens before that.

Leaks and datamining efforts have resulted in what's said to be footage of the new map that's being teased, but Respawn hasn't confirmed anything at this time about new maps, Legends, and other components of Season 15.