Apex Legends Season 4 Is Now Available

The new season of Apex Legends is officially here! Season 4 – Assimilation is now live in the popular battle royale video game, and it brings with it an upgraded map, a new weapon, and an all-new Legend in the form of the deadly Revenant. Now that all of it’s live, information like Revenant’s abilities and the new Battle Pass are all available to peruse at your leisure.

While the official patch notes detail a whole slew of changes, the biggest and most important for folks is likely the addition of Revenant as a new Legend. And now that his abilities have been revealed, it’s easier to understand just how he fits into a typical team composition. In short: he gets into just about everywhere a little easier than others, and his Ultimate helps protect his team from dying.

You can check out Revenant’s detailed abilities below:

PASSIVE

STALKER – You crouch walk faster and can climb higher up walls.

TACTICAL

SILENCE – Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

ULTIMATE

DEATH TOTEM – Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem [with X health]

LOW PROFILE

Revenant takes +5% damage.

The time has come to reveal your true nature. Season 4 – Assimilation is now live! Patch notes: https://t.co/8LT7OLKwsj pic.twitter.com/iqiwT3zY4S — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 4, 2020

The basic map in Season 4 is still World’s Edge, but there’s a twist. There’s a giant Planet Harvester siphoning materials from the map, and it’s causing giant pools and flows of lava, sending cracks across the map and wildly changing it. Honestly, it might be easier to play for folks that haven’t played since King’s Canyon was the base map, because everything will be new rather than messing with expectations.

“As you drop into World’s Edge, you’ll immediately see the Planet Harvester, which Hammond Robotics are using to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown,” Jason McCord, Design Director on Apex Legends, previously stated. “The red beam can be seen from the entire island, giving players a better sense of directionality and understanding of the center of the map.”

Last, but certainly not least, there’s a new weapon on the map in the form of the Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle! Respawn says it’s effective at medium to long range, and the secondary fire can use a shield battery to basically charge up a shot to “deal massive damage to shields.” This just might help with the problem of firing a sniper rifle at the perfect spot only to discover someone is massively shielded.

What do you think about Apex Legends‘ newest legend? How about the map and weapon? Are you excited for Season 4? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 – Assimilation is now available across all of those platforms. Given that Season 4 only just launched, it’s currently unclear when it might end. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.