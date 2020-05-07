Apex Legends Is Getting a Season 5 Gameplay Trailer Soon

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Apex Legends players just recently got their first look at Season 5 when the next season’s cinematic was released to show what’s happening with Loba and Revenant, but for those more interested in gameplay as opposed to lore, you won’t have to wait long to see what’s planned. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced today that the Season 5 gameplay trailer will be released this week on May 8th at 10 a.m. PT, so if you’re interested in seeing what guns and map changes are coming to the game along with a breakdown of what Loba can do, this trailer will be one to look for.

The impending release of the Season 5 gameplay trailer was announced this week with the Apex Legends social media accounts setting a time and date for players to tune in. Hop over to the game’s YouTube channel on Friday at the designated time and you’ll be able to watch the season’s trailer premiere alongside other Apex Legends players.

Ready to pursue your fortune? Tune in tomorrow, May 8 at 10AM PT to see the Season 5 – Fortune's Favor Gameplay Trailer: https://t.co/CLoCOGACnG pic.twitter.com/UmN8S9o2fl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 7, 2020

As far as the contents of the launch trailer are concerned, it’s as impossible to perfectly predict what new features will be added as it is to guess what Loba’s abilities will be down to the specifics. We can make some general assumptions about what’s coming though, like new guns, new map changes, and a new battle pass. The battle pass is definitely happening again and will give players another track of rewards to work through while it’s likely that we’ll see at least one new weapon make an appearance in the trailer.

Apex Legends is also adding something to the game called “Quests” which sounds just vague enough to make it hard to predict what they’ll be. The game’s site says players partaking in these Quests will be able to “hunt for treasure and answers” with those who complete the Season Quest being rewarded, so hopefully the gameplay trailer will have some more insight into that.

Until that trailer releases, you can give the launch cinematic for Season 5 another watch to see if there’s anything you missed. That trailer was released earlier this week and showed Loba finally taking on Revenant, and even though the outcome wasn’t a predictable one, it shows how the new Legend will become a part of the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Season 5 is scheduled to begin on May 12th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.