‘Apex Legends’ Update Released, Kicks Off Valentine’s Day Event

Respawn Entertainment has released Apex Legends’ first substantial patch which added a limited-time Valentine’s Day event and rolled out bugfixes and performance improvements.

No significant balance changes were included in this update, so if you’re looking for Caustic or Mozambique buffs, you’ll have to wait for another patch to come later. What this update did do though is kick off the Valentine’s Day event which awards players with a “Live Die Live” Banner Badge assuming they can revive a squad member between February 13th and February 19th. There are also two Valentine’s Day cosmetics in the store, one of them called the “Through the Heart” skin for the Longbow and the “Love of the Game” Pathfinder Banner Frame.

The only change to the game’s equipment is that the Arc Star will now display a grenade warning indicator when it’s thrown, something it lacked previously which meant players had to look for the flashing light and the beeping noise to figure out where the star’s landed. King’s Canyon has also been updated to fix several issues where players got stuck and “a bunch of other polish issues.”

Hello Legends! We’ve pushed a patch to all platforms this morning and we’ve got the patch notes for you here: //t.co/Jj9o8wGhOz pic.twitter.com/Y82gzov0z4 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 13, 2019

The stability improvements and bug fixes made up the bulk of the update with several fixes included. One notable quality of life change is that Bloodhound’s enemy clones that appear when using the Eye of the Allfather tactical ability now remain in the world for one less second, so players will see where an enemy was for a shortened duration. It may sound like a nerf at first, but the clones only show where the enemy was when the ability was used, so having them on the map for a shorter time should make it less confusing for Bloodhound and their teammates when trying to track down where an enemy is.

All of the stability and performance improvements can be found below:

Various improvements and tweaks to UI.

Extended timeout that was causing players with slower hard drives to crash.

Addressed a number of client and server stability issues.

Fixed exploit where you could keep duplicating items in your inventory.

Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.

Fixed issue where players would get a gray screen in lobby when connecting for the first time.

Fixed issue where your friends list showed all your friends as offline and unable to party.

Shortened duration of Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second.

Respawn closed out its patch notes by saying it’s still got a lot of work to do and hears players’ complaints about disconnects and game crashes, so more information on those fixes are still to come.