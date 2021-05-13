Apex Legends Confirms Accidental Wattson Nerf, But a Fix Is on the Way

✖

Apex Legends Season 9 -- "Legacy" -- recently launched, and it included some pretty beefy updates to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game, including a new permanent Arenas mode, the addition of the new Legend Valkyrie, and more. It also included what has since been confirmed to be a rather huge, albeit unintentional, nerf to Wattson. As of right now, Wattson's fences do not appear to be functioning properly and no longer stun or slow enemy combatants that wander through them. Developer Respawn Entertainment is aware of the problem, however, and is looking to fix the issue in a patch tentatively set for next week.

As to why, exactly, Wattson's fences were hit, speculation seems to point to the changes to Arc Star in the new season. The weapon and ability share some similarities and could have used the same code. If that is indeed the case, changing the underlying code on the Arc Star might have caused problems with Wattson. You can check out how the Wattson problem looks like in action below:

‼️HUGE WATTSON NERF... BUG...‼️

fences no longer stun or slow enemies.

🔎

i'd imagine this is because the arc star stun/slow has been removed, and they probably had some shared code (...im an expert, totally) it's a massive nerf to her kit in the meantime. @rspn_pav pic.twitter.com/8lexLUTpdk — lila🌸⚡ (@lilakeyLK) May 7, 2021

But Respawn has, thankfully, said it will be fixed next week, as noted below:

Aiming to get Wattson fence fixes out in a patch next week. That one sucks, we know 😭 — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) May 11, 2021

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about Apex Legends' new season so far? Have you been giving Wattson a go despite the problems with her fences? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Dexerto]