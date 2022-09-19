Apex Legends Reveals New Weapon Skin Nerfs

Paid cosmetics in Apex Legends are not meant to have any impact on the actual gameplay, but it seems that was not the case for the Heat Sink reactive skin. Players apparently found that the option for the VK-47 Flatline rifle had Aim Down Sights that "felt superior to any other skin available." In a new blog post, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed that it has updated the skin to remove this unintentional advantage. That was not the only change, however; the Flatline "Revelations" skin has also seen the size of its side fins reduced, in order to improve visibility and fix unintended blind spots.

"We believe that any competitive edge in Apex Legends should be gained by honing your skills and not due to any perceived advantages from buying gun skins. As our good friend Kuben Blisk puts it: 'You kill me, you're better. I kill you, I'm better.' We hope players who own these skins will appreciate these improvements and support us as we work to keep Apex Legends fun and fair," the game's website reads.

It's hard to imagine that any Apex Legends player will take issue with either of these cosmetic changes, but hopefully the improvements truly will be for the better. Developers like Respawn are constantly looking for new ways to keep their games fair to all players, and it does seem like these changes are meant to do just that. This is especially important for free-to-play games, where some players can only afford to spend so much. For now, players will just have to test these changes out for themselves, and share any further issues they might encounter with these cosmetics or any others in the game.



Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

