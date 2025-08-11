Arc Raiders Developer Gives New Update Ahead of Release Date

Embark Studios is gearing up for the launch of Arc Raiders in just a couple of short months. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of this extraction shooter, especially in light of the controversy surrounding Bungie’s Marathon. Embark Studios has given players an update ahead of release with both good news and bad news. It also provided some insight into the development process, as well as addressed whether or not Embark Studios would bring Arc Raiders to Gamescom. Gamescom is already stacked this year, featuring playable demos for popular upcoming games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arc Raiders appear.

Unfortunately, Arc Raiders will not be at Gamescom 2025, and Embark Studios has also confirmed there will not be additional playtests for the extraction shooter. Fans were treated to two different playtests in the past, one of which was extended. This gave many players an in-depth look at the game ahead of release.

That said, Embark Studios has confirmed Arc Raiders is on track for its October 30th launch. According to the developer’s post, it is focusing on “polishing and expanding the experience, and putting all the learnings from TT2 into action ahead of release.”

While no more playtests will be held for Arc Raiders, Embark Studios reassured fans its launch campaign will “kick off before you know it” and promised more updates leading up to release. This will likely be new footage and possibly even reveal new features, maps, weapons, enemies, and more.

The team here in Stockholm is in full gear, getting ready for release on October 30! Our focus is now on polishing and expanding the experience, and putting all the learnings from TT2 into action ahead of release. Just so you know, we're not planning additional public tests… pic.twitter.com/P9MLuNBWk4 — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) August 11, 2025

Leaks for Arc Raiders gave players a look at potential bosses, some of the hardest challenges for the PvE aspect. There isn’t much info on these foes, but Embark Studio appears to have a humorous spice-based codename system. These leaks also pointed to new maps being considered. It remains to be seen if these will be available in the full release or as part of a post-launch update.

Arc Raiders is an extraction shooter launching on October 30th for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. It features an emphasis on PvE and PvP, satisfying both types of players. It uses cross-play multiplayer that allows players to play against those on other platforms. This expands the player base and allows friends on different platforms to play together. It was previously free-to-play, but Embark Studios has opted to go with a paid route instead, now charging $40 for the game.