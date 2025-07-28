New Hollow Knight: Silksong Demo Gives Fans Hope For An Actual Release Date

For the first time in years, fans will get to play Hollow Knight: Silksong in person and experience the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best Metroidvanias. Gamescom is coming to Cologne, Germany, from August 20th through the 24th, and thanks to Xbox, Team Cherry is presenting a playable demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Not only that, but there will be multiple options on how fans can play and discover Hornet’s journey.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at the Xbox booth during Gamescom this year. Fans will need to attend the event in Cologne, Germany, making it easier for European fans. Fans have another opportunity to play Hollow Knight: Silksong at the Melbourne Museum in the Game Worlds exhibit. This will take place in Melbourne, Australia, on September 18th.

With this being the first demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong since E3 2019 (the final in-person E3), those who attend will get to experience everything new in the game. Even those who do not travel to Gamescom will likely be able to see footage, both from Xbox and from fans. This marks the first time the general public will get their hands on the game and get an in-depth feel for how it plays and how it differs from the original Hollow Knight.

hornet, the protagonist for hollow knight: silksong.

While there is still no official release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, it was previously confirmed that the game would release before the holiday. And this particular development – a playable demo – is the strongest hint to the game actually releasing this year. This is still vague and only gives a tease for when Team Cherry releases it, but it is the most concrete news we have at this time. Either Gamescom or the Game Worlds exhibit may end with another update, possibly one that sets the official release date.

