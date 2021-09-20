New Arcane Teaser Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming League of Legends animated event series Arcane. As previously announced earlier this year, Arcane is set to release on the streaming platform at some point this fall, and the new teaser offers a look at the various “champs” that will appear within. While it was previously known that the series will focus on the sibling rivalry between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi, some of the other characters hinted at are a bit more mysterious still.

While the teaser is all well and good, fans likely won’t have to wait long to learn even more. Arcane is included in the lineup for Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th. The virtual livestream for TUDUM is set to begin on that day at 9AM PT/12PM ET, and while there will be a pre-show spotlighting anime and the like prior to that, it would seem like Arcane will be included in the main show alongside series like The Witcher and Stranger Things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new teaser for Arcane, straight from Netflix, below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1439976438657007624

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane,” said Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix, when it was announced that Arcane would be on Netflix. “The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends,” added Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games, in May. “Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

As noted above, Arcane is set to release in Fall 2021 on Netflix. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

What do you think about the new Arcane teaser? Are you excited to learn more about the League of Legends animated show? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up direction over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!