Arcane: League of Legends Netflix Series Teases Act 2 With New Trailer

A new trailer teasing Act 2 of the League of Legends animated series Arcane has been released ahead of three new episodes dropping on Netflix this weekend. The show, if you’re not familiar, follows the lives of League of Legends champions like Jayce, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, and more prior to the events of the video game, but its focus is largely on sisters Jinx and Vi. And while the first three episodes covered some harrowing ground, the new trailer makes it clear that even more explosive reveals are on the way.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for the first act of Arcane.

The first three episodes of Arcane essentially set the stage for turning characters like Violet and Powder into the Vi and Jinx players know and love. As the new trailer teasing Act 2 indicates, the new set of episodes will explore the repercussions of the events of the first act where Violet abandoned Powder, regardless of whether it was intentional, as well as how Powder came to be Jinx under the influence of the malevolent killer, Silco. You can check out the new trailer for yourself below:

If you like what you’ve seen of Arcane already, know that Riot Games is certainly looking to potentially explore more stories like this in the future, though there’s nothing definitive as of yet given the focus on Arcane.

“I think the company has always wanted to allow players to get to spend time with their champions, not in the throws of combat, and get to understand who they are when they’re off the battlefield,” Arcane co-creator and executive producer Alex Yee told ComicBook.com prior to the release of the first act of the series. “And so many people over time have really poured a lot of love and energy into making the world and the characters feel robust and three-dimensional. So I think there is certainly the appetite to explore more of those stories. Like you said, of course, we’re primarily focused on Arcane and learning what we can from that right now, but I think everyone would be really happy to be able to share more stories in many different types of media for other champions in other regions.”

As noted above, Arcane has released its first three episodes on Netflix. The second set of episodes will launch this weekend on November 13th while a third group will release on November 20th. The show features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

