Arcane: League of Legends Animated Series Now Streaming on Netflix

Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends video game from Riot Games, is now officially streaming on Netflix. More specifically, the first set of episodes are available on the streaming service with another set of episodes scheduled to release on November 13th and the final set of episodes set to release on November 20th.

If you are somehow not already familiar, Arcane is largely about the relationship between two League of Legends champions and siblings, Jinx and Vi. The sisters are caught between the two cities of Piltover and Zaun, and Arcane explores their history prior to their current status in the video game.

“When we set out to produce Arcane, we knew that we had something really special with the story of Jinx and Vi,” said Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, as part of a previous announcement. “We wanted to explore the idea of what you would do for your family, what values you’d compromise, and the conflict you’d endure. The story, combined with the hand-painted art style and nuanced character animation we created in partnership with Fortiche, will bring players a rich glimpse into the world of League of Legends.”

Arcane has released its first three episodes on Netflix. The second set of episodes will launch next week on November 13th while a third group will release on November 20th. The show features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

