Dark Horse and Square Enix Announce The Art of Mana, An Art Book Collecting 25 Years of Mana Art

Dark Horse Comics and Square Enix have announced The Art of Mana, a 216-page art book collecting 25 years of art from the classic Mana series of video games for the first time in English. Though the press release announcing the art book doesn’t come out and explicitly say so, it would appear that this is the English version of a Japanese 25th anniversary art book for the series, which includes a whole bevy of incredible artwork.

Here’s how Dark Horse and Square Enix describe the book in their press release:

“The first official art book of Square Enix’s hit Mana video game series, The Art of Mana collects more than twenty-five years’ worth of memories with over 200 pages featuring more than 400 illustrations from the original creative team along with detailed explorations of every character, original sketches, world designs, and much more. Presented in English for the first time, this beautiful collection is not to be missed.”

You can check out the cover of The Art of Mana, provided courtesy of Dark Horse Comics, below:

While the cover is labeled as “not final,” it is also quite close to the aforementioned Japanese art book. If this somehow isn’t related, it’d be one significant coincidence. In all likelihood, this is close to what the final cover might look like in my opinion, though some of the text may change.

The Art of Mana is scheduled to release on January 28, 2020. It is available to pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. The 216-page art book is set to sell for an MSRP of $39.99.

