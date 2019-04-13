Ashly Burch Returning As Tiny Tina in ‘Borderlands 3’

It would appear that before Borderlands 3 can even be released, it already has its fair share of controversies. Of course, there are plenty of people who are upset that the upcoming title will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC (for six months), and it’s anyone’s guess as to whose decision it was to not have Troy Baker return as Rhys. However, it’s officially been confirmed that one fan-favorite character’s voice actress will be returning. Thanks to a recent tweet from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, we now know that Ashly Burch is indeed reprising her role as the explosively lovable Tiny Tina.

Pitchford has been all over Twitter recently, answering questions from inquisitive fans and providing a bit of insight as to what is going on behind the scenes. That said, one such fan was concerned about Burch returning as Tiny Tina in Borderlands 3, but Pitchford was quick to ensure that sort of worry did not remain.

Yes she has returned. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 12, 2019

The answer is short and sweet, but at least we finally know for sure that Burch will be the voice of Tiny Tina once more. Of course, as can be seen in the reveal trailer, Tiny Tina isn’t exactly as tiny as she once was, but we can only imagine what sort of shenanigans she’ll be up to in Borderlands 3.

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the next installment in the series, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Gearbox decided to bring back Ashly Burch to provide the voice for Tiny Tina in Borderlands 3? Do you believe they would have been able to find a worthy replacement? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

