Asmodee's March Releases Include Marvel Champions, Bloodborne, The Initiative, and More

It's a packed month for Asmodee in March, as their release lineup includes several big franchise releases. Fans of Marvel Champions will get a perfectly timed new Hero Pack featuring Scarlet Witch, while KeyForge players will get a new deck and starter set. The much anticipated Bloodborne will finally release, and we get two new expansions for Star Wars: Legion, though one of the most interesting new releases in the group is probably The Initiative from Unexpected Games.

The Initiative gives players a full narrative element with a 48-page comic book to follow along with, and with every page, a new mission is set, requiring players to solve puzzles by moving around the board and collecting clues. It's a clever blend of strategy and cooperative teamwork, and you can find out more about it right here.

You can check out Asmodee's full March lineup below.

Marvel Champions TCG: Scarlet Witch Hero Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/5/21

Marvel Champions TCG: Scarlet Witch Game Mat: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/5/21

Arkham Horror TCG: The Lair of Dagon Mythos Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/5/21

Bloodborne: The Board Game: CMON - 3/5/21

Bloodborne: Hunter's Dream Expansion: CMON - 3/5/21

Spot it! Camping (Eco-Blister): Zygomatic - 3/5/21

Matcha: Matagot - 3/5/21

Assassin's Creed: Geirmund's Saga: Aconyte Books - 3/5/21

Marvel: Xavier Institue - First Team Novel: Aconyte Books - 3/5/21

KeyForge Dark Tidings Deluxe Deck: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/12/21

KeyForge Dark Tidings Archon Deck Display: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/12/21

KeyForge Dark Tidings 2 Player Starter Set: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/12/21

Stuffed Fables: Oh Brother!: Z-Man Games - 3/12/21

Influentia: Ludonova - 3/12/21

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Infinity War League Kit Scenario: Atomic Mass Games - 3/12/21

Cryo: Z-Man Games - 3/19/21

Star Wars Legion: Agent Kallus Commander Expansion: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/19/21

Star Wars Legion: Lando Calrissian Commander Expansion: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/19/21

Ginkgopolis: Pearl Games - 3/19/21

Bloodborne: Chalice Dungeon Expansion: CMON - 3/19/21

The Initiative: Unexpected Games 3/26/21

Star Wars X-Wing 2nd Edition: Skystrike Academy Squadron Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/26/21

Star Wars X-Wing 2nd Edition: Fugitives and Collaborators Squadron Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/26/21

Star Wars X-Wing 2nd Edition: Phoenix Cell Squadron Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/26/21

Legend of the Five Rings TCG: Coils of Power Dynasty Pack: Fantasy Flight Games - 3/26/21

Mekhane: Cranio Creations - 3/26/21

MEOW: Cranio Creations - 3/26/21

Dream Catcher: Space Cow - 3/26/21

