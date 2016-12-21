Assassin’s Creed: Origins Lead Is Really The “Embodiment Of Egypt”, Says Lead Director

Assassin's Creed: Origins is taking a bold new step in the long-running action/adventure series from Ubisoft, and while it will have ties with other games in the series, it's really about embracing the new character, Bayek, and his Egyptian origins.

Ashraf Ismail, lead director of the game, recent spoke with GamingBolt about what players can expect from his character. "The thing with Bayek is that he is a Magi, which is an ancient line of warriors who were efficient efficient fighters," he explained. "They knew how to fight different styles. But they were also compassionate to the people of Egypt. They help the people of Egypt, the people of Egypt came to them for their help. Bayek himself, he has sympathy and compassion for Egyptians, but he's weary of outsiders. He believes in the rituals, and the police structures of ancient Egypt. But he holds onto the ghost of the past."

"The idea of Bayek is that he is the physical embodiment of ancient Egypt," Ismail continued. "In the story that we're telling here: if he represents ancient Egypt, what does he need to do or become when his world is dying, when the new world is coming, and to survive in this new world — what does he need to become? So this is the journey that we go on with Bayek, and it's a journey that leads to the birth of the Brotherhood."

As far as his character goes, "He is a highly reactive person, is how I like to describe him," Ismail noted. "When life is good it's amazing, he's happy, he laughs. But when life is bad he's highly reactive, highly emotional. But he has compassion and sympathy for people. He's also a protector. His capacity to fight is very powerful."

It sounds as if he'll be an amazing character in his own right, and he'll kick plenty of ass in Egypt, fighting against the Templars and shaping the Assassin's Creed universe that we've seen thus far. We're thrilled to check this out.

Assassin's Creed: Origins will release on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.