Assassin’s Creed 4 Remake Gets Most Credible Leak Yet

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag‘s remake has leaked once again, and it seems like it may be for real this time. The Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of gaming’s biggest IPs, but many long for a return to the days of the golden age of the series. Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is viewed as one of the best games in the series due for a number of reasons. For starters, it took the naval combat introduced in the prior game and built the entire experience around it. You’re a pirate instead of an assassin, meaning the world can be explored by sea. You manage a crew of other pirates, instructing them to fire cannons and adjust sails.

Somewhat bafflingly, the next major entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Unity, abandoned naval combat despite the fact it was highly praised by fans and critics alike. Xbox 360 and PS3 players were able to keep experiencing that via a game called Assassin’s Creed Rogue, but it was overshadowed by Unity since the industry was moving on to Xbox One and PS4. Years later, Rogue was remastered for the newer consoles, but many had moved past it by the time it came around. However, for a few years now, rumors have been suggesting a full blown remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is on the way.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Remake Leaked by Ratings Board

It appears that the rumor is becoming increasingly legitimate, as PEGI leaked the existence of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (via ResetEra). This title was already rumored, but now it seems to be real. PEGI is like the European version of the ESRB, which rates video games based on their content. Games aren’t listed by these companies unless they’ve been submitted and reviewed. Typically, this happens towards the end of development, as the game needs to be content-complete to be rated effectively. It is believed that the Assassin’s Creed 4 remake is being released by March of 2026, meaning a reveal is imminent.

It stands to reason that this remake may be announced at The Game Awards, given it’s the last big event of the year. It could show up at a surprise PlayStation State of Play early next year or just be announced on a random day by Ubisoft, but it seems more likely that the company would want a big show to reveal the Assassin’s Creed 4 remake.

