Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Leaks Online

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next expansion is called Dawn of Ragnarok, according to a prominent Assassin’s Creed dataminer. Ubisoft has already confirmed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting more content, but it hasn’t yet revealed or detailed this content. To this end, Assassin’s Creed leaker “j0nathan” has spilled some of the beans Ubisoft has been holding back. Even with the leak, and assuming it’s true, we still don’t have a plethora of details on the expansion, but we now know it may be taking players to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

Meanwhile, files and a leaked trophy/achievement list reveal that the expansion will give Eivor new weapons and abilities ranging from invisibility, crow flight, teleportation arrows, ice powers, and the ability to revive enemies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include any word on when this expansion will release. Judging by the game’s content roadmap, it won’t be out until sometime next year, but for now, this is just speculation. The game’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, was released back in May and was followed up by The Siege of Paris in August. If the timing of these two expansions is indicative of anything, the third expansion will release sometime next month. However, Ubisoft has already promised more expansions in 2022, so it will presumably be held for next year, but again, this is just speculation.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, and while datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, none of this is official, and of course, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not addressed this report in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Assassin’s Creed, click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you still playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? What do you want to see from this next expansion?