Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remake Officially Confirmed by Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake has been an open secret for many months. A handful of reports have repeatedly hammered home that this game is indeed real and in the latter parts of its production, but Ubisoft has been coy and refused to fully spill the beans. However, the company recently confirmed what has been obvious to many for some time: The Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake is indeed real and called Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

Ubisoft unveiled the news on its blog detailing the series’ imminent future. After giving updates on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Codename Hexe (the “darker” single-player entry), and Codename Invictus (the multiplayer one), Ubisoft acknowledged the elephant in the room and directly spoke to the rumors.

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: ‘Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.’ Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.”

Official Details Around the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remake Are Slim

ImaGE Courtesy of Ubisoft

The paragraph with the key pirate-esque language at the end was then followed with some concept art confirming the title and showing off protagonist Edward Kenway standing on a ship’s yardarm. Obviously, this is not an in-game shot, so there’s plenty more to reveal down the line.

It’s unclear when exactly these new details will see the light of day, though. Previous reports had stated how the Black Flag remake was meant to come out in early 2026. And while we are still in that section of the year, it’s obvious the game isn’t being released within the next few weeks. The remake of this 2013 fan favorite was said to be one of the many games Ubisoft delayed back in January. Now, that mystery title believed to be the Black Flag remake is slated for sometime before March 31st, 2027, as that is the end of the financial year.

Ubisoft has never remade an Assassin’s Creed game and doesn’t often dabble with remakes in general, so it remains to be seen what changes for Resynced. However, reports have given some possible insight on how it might play out. It is reportedly going to have more RPG elements, overhauled combat, more side content, and no more (or at least severely downsized) modern day elements. However, it was also said that the RPG elements might be scaled back due to backlash.

This Assassin’s Creed remake has been an open secret for some time. Edward Kenway’s voice actor, Matt Ryan, teased its existence. The aforementioned reports corroborated his cryptic words. The remake also popped up on a ratings board in December 2025. Even an official Assassin’s Creed social media account jumped in on the fun once a figurine of Edward also pointed to the remake’s existence, as the account responded to a post of the figurine with the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas meme of C.J. saying,” Ah sh-t, here we go again.”

Ubisoft has run into some issues with both Assassin’s Creed and remakes as of late. Not only was it recently reported that the French publisher canned a co-op Assassin’s Creed game, it also canceled the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which was reportedly almost done.

