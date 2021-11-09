In celebration of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary, the company is offering Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free for a limited time. Through November 12th, interested folks can claim the trio of video games — Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China — for free through Ubisoft Connect PC.

If you are not already familiar, the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles titles are a trio of 2.5D side-scrolling platformer video games developed by Climax Studios and published by Ubisoft. They were first released between 2015 and 2016, generally to a mixed reception. The group marked a significant departure from the mainline titles and featured areas not really explored in the numbered titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celebrate Ubisoft's 35th birthday and get the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy free from Ubisoft Connect PC 🎁🎮 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 9, 2021

Of the three titles, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China tends to get the most notice from folks. Ubisoft has offered it for free before, and there is even an Assassin’s Creed manga adaptation featuring the assassin protagonist from the video game, Shao Jun. If nothing else, the full trio is worth grabbing just to experience her journey.

“Three Assassins, Three Journeys, One Creed,” the giveaway’s description of the trilogy reads. “Live the adventures of three legendary Assassins and follow them in their journeys of revenge, retribution, and redemption.”

As noted above, the Assassin’s Creed Chronicle Trilogy is currently available to claim for free via Ubisoft Connect PC. The trilogy pack will remain free to claim via the anniversary giveaway through November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Assassin’s Creed franchise in general right here.

What do you think about Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy being free from Ubisoft Connect PC? Are you looking to pick it up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!