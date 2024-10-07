Ubisoft Is About to Ruin Assassin's Creed Even More

Alongside Far Cry, Assassin's Creed is Ubisoft's biggest series, and this has consequently meant it has been running it into the ground since 2007. Some of the modern games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, are still popular, but most would agree the peak of the series was many years ago with releases like Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The average modern Assassin's Creed game is good, but there have been so many games in the series in such a short time that the series has lost much of its luster. In 17 years of existence, there have been 14 mainline games and 17 spin-offs. In 17 years of existence there have been more Assassin's Creed games than Call of Duty games or FIFA games or new games in just about any series.

Ubisoft has been running the Assassin's Creed series into the ground as it slowly squeezes all the juice imaginable from it. And according to a new report, it has no intentions of stopping. Optically and financially, Ubisoft is not in a great place right now, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that it is planning to release another 10 Assassin's Creed games in the next 10 years. For those that aren't blessed with the quick maths, that is essentially an annualized franchise.

According to the report, this includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, Assassin's Creed Hexe, a new mobile game codenamed Assassin's Creed Jade, a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, and a multiplayer game in the style of Fall Guys called Assassin's Creed Invictus.

As for this new report, it comes the way of Insider Gaming, and more specifically, Tom Henderson, a well-known and reliable source, especially when it comes to Ubisoft. Despite this, the the report should still be taken with a grain of salt, even if it sounds very on brand for how Ubisoft has been handling the Assassin's Creed series since its inception. What will be interesting to see is if Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn't live up to expectations -- and early signs suggest this could very well happen -- is if these plans will change at all.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this new report and the speculation it has created in any capacity. We don't suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.