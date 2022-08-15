Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal

A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.

During a new stream at Giant Bomb, reporter Jeff Grubb stated that Ubisoft is likely gearing up to unveil the first major location for Assassin's Creed Infinity next month. In September, Ubisoft is set to hold a new event dedicated entirely to Assassin's Creed that will detail more about the future of the franchise. According to Grubb, this is where we'll likely learn more about Infinity and receive confirmation about the game's first setting.

As for the time period that Assassin's Creed Infinity will be going to, Grubb opted to not say anything specific about it. Instead, he merely teased that it's a location that fans haven't necessarily been asking for but said that it's still one that is "very cool". Assuming that all goes right, we should learn more about it soon enough.

When it comes to Assassin's Creed Infinity in general, it's worth stressing that this game is one that will feature multiple different time periods and locations. As such, the locale that Ubisoft might reveal in the coming month won't be the sole one that is tied to the game. In fact, Grubb himself has reported in the past that Infinity should also feature a section that takes place in ancient Japan and will see players controlling a protagonist that's a ninja. Whether or not any of this proves to be true remains to be seen, but it seems quite feasible given Grubb's previous track record.

For the time being, details on Assassin's Creed Infinity are incredibly sparse, which means that we still don't know when it will actually release. Whenever it does launch, though, it should solely be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.