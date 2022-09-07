Assassin's Creed Mirage First Details Revealed in Leak

The first details of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is slated to be the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, have been revealed in a new leak. Ubisoft itself has already confirmed that it will be revealing more about Mirage later this week at its Ubisoft Forward event on September 10th. And while we might have to wait until then to see the game in action, we now have a better idea of the story and world that Mirage will feature.

Coming by way of Tom Henderson, the official description of Assassin's Creed Mirage seems to have now leaked. As expected, the description reveals that Mirage will take place in Baghdad and will center around the character Basim, who previously appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It also describes a gameplay experience that is meant to emulate some of the more stealth-focused Assassin's Creed games that were first released at the inception of the series.

"Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad," reads the description in question. "Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

Although this description doesn't state when Assassin's Creed Mirage will leak, it did mention that the game will be coming to PlayStation 4 in addition to PlayStation 5. As such, it can be assumed that Mirage will be a cross-gen title for Xbox platforms as well. Furthermore, it was also stated that those who buy the last-gen iterations of the game won't have to pay to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X versions at a later date.

While it's still not known if these leaked pieces of information are official just yet, nothing that has been outlined here seems too far-fetched. Either way, we'll absolutely learn more about Assassin's Creed Mirage in just a few short days. When those details are officially announced by Ubisoft, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.