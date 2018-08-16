Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Novel Stars Kassandra as Canon Protagonist

The details of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey just keep pouring in, and we’ve got to admit – we are absolutely loving where the new game will take the franchise. With a ton of firsts for the series, including a phenomenally immersive dialogue wheel, romance options, and for the first time ever being able to choose a male or female protagonist, Odyssey is a series contender already for the best of the franchise. And that’s saying something, because Origins was the comeback title of the decade.

We’ve met both protagonists, Kassandra and Alexios, already but now we’ve got another look at Kassandra – at least as far as her importance goes. In a recent Reddit AMA, Creative Director Jonathan Dumont answered quite a few fan questions about the upcoming game, including the endings, the characters, and even the biomes. With two protagonists, many were wondering which one is the “canon,” the choice cemented in the “true” lore behind games. With Mass Effect, it was John Shepard, but with Assassin’s Creed, their “canon character” is Kassandra!

“Yes, there will be a canon [story, which is] represented by the novel. It features Kassandra and her journey. But in the game you decide your path, there is no right or wrong way,” said the Creative Director. But just as he mentioned, what’s “canon” doesn’t have to affect how you few the game. There is a choice for a reason, the Odyssey story is what you as the player choose to make it regardless of subsequent media that may follow in the form of novels and comics.

“‘History is our playground’ is sort of the motto of Assassin’s Creed,” Director Scott Phillips recently told GameBeat regarding how the story is unique to the player. “That was a starting point for us … [but we] wanted history to be your playground, not just ours. We wanted you to interact and change things. It’s the type of game, honestly, that I wanted to make. The sort of open-world game with choices, with RPG elements of customizing your gear on multiple parts of your body, customizing your abilities and mapping them where you want to on the controls. It’s really about making it the player’s game.”

I recently got my hands on the title and I can say that I was very much enthralled with Kassandra’s character and I can’t wait to learn more about her! You can learn even more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with our community hub here with all of the latest and greatest in AC news! As far as the game itself, Odyssey releases on October 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC!