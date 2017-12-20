Fight All 3 Assassin’s Creed Origins Gods This Week Only

Assassin’s Creed Origins players can now fight each one of the Egyptian gods that were previously available through the Trials of the Gods challenges, but the opportunity won’t be available for long.

The fourth Trials of the Gods event that’s been released, this new event lets players face off against Anubis, Sobek, and Sekhmet for a limited time. Rewards can still be earned for fighting each one of the immense gods, and you’ll be able to find them in the same locations that you did during each gods’ individual challenges as outlined in Ubisoft’s announcement:

Anubis – The Great Sand Sea

Sobek – Herakleion Nome

Sekhmet – The Desheret Desert

In addition to the new Trials of the Gods event, a new community challenge feature is also being implemented for the first time. The challenge involves defeating the gods repeatedly to work towards a community goal that differs depending on the platform with PlayStation 4 having the highest challenge requirement. Below is the amount of times players will have to best the gods on each platform:

PlayStation 4 system: 275,000

Xbox One: 175,000

PC: 75,000

You’ll be able to keep up with how your chosen platform is doing through the Ubisoft Club tab in-game, and if the players on your system are able to fulfill the challenge requirements, everyone on that system will receive the Sunslayer Sword by redeeming it through the same Ubisoft Club tools.

As a refresher, fighting the gods will also give players the chance to earn other loot besides the new Sunslayer Sword. While players were typically restricted to earning just one weapon from the Anubis gear set in the previous challenges, you’ll have the chance to earn three different weapons that include a scepter, sword, shield, and warrior bow, all of them Legendary weapons. Collecting all of these will grant you a special Anubis outfit, but even if you’re not able to take down all of the gods during the time that the new event is available, the Trials of the Gods events will return again at a later date.

The most recent Trials of the Gods event will be live until Dec. 26, so take on the gods while you still can.