Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.

These DLCs aren't anything in the way of full-on expansions or the like, so don't expect to be playing The Siege of Paris or anything like that just from watching the Ubisoft event. Instead, Ubisoft is dishing out things such as a Rainbow Six Siege charm and some Assassin's Creed Valhalla tattoos with which players can further customize Eivor.

As we've seen from other broadcasted events with DLCs like this one, the contents Ubisoft is giving away will be distributed via Twitch Drops, so you'll need a Twitch account with everything linked up properly in order to receive the DLCs. The full list of what's being given away can be found below along with info on how long you need to watch the event in order to get everything.

Ubisoft Forward Twitch Drops

Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull Logo Emblem in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Based on what Ubisoft has said, we already know of several games we can look forward to seeing tomorrow. Skull and Bones is one of those as is Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline Assassin's Creed game. More games in that series are rumored to be announced, too, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet. The Division Heartland will also be there, though it seems we've already learned some of what will be shared during Ubisoft Forward thanks to some leaks from earlier in the week.

Ubisoft Forward will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT.