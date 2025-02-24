Assassin’s Creed Shadows Leaks A Month Before Release

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has leaked a month before its official release thanks to early copies. The Assassin’s Creed series is one of gaming’s most successful franchises thanks to its rich worlds, satisfying gameplay, and more. Fans consistently rely on a new game every two to three years and typically, they’re of a high quality and keep fans engaged for months thanks to the fact that they are loaded to the brim with content. Of course, there have been some weaker entries such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but generally it’s a solid series. However, Ubisoft has been on the ropes for some time now thanks to a few big misses outside of Assassin’s Creed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are concerns that Ubisoft could be in trouble if Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t completely stick the landing. Beyond that, the upcoming game has been a source of controversy for months for a variety of reasons and Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been delayed multiple times. It’s been a rocky road to release, but it’s finally about to see the light of day and hopefully, it manages to stick the landing. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the game that fans have been dying to see since the series began as Japan and ninjas make the most sense for a franchise like this. With all of that said, it looks like the game has hit one last snag before release.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Leaks Due to Early Copies

assassin’s creed shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t due out until March 20th, but early copies of the game have started surfacing. People have claimed to have purchased copies off of Facebook Marketplace, though where sellers got the copies remains unclear. Given the copies are so early, reports claim that the game appears to be running on an older build, likely because the official release will receive a patch that updates the game. Typically, discs are printed far ahead of release and are running an older version of the game since they can be patched on release day. However, a small group of people are still playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows and are posting gameplay online.

As such, you should beware of spoilers for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s unfortunate, but having the game so early will allow these people the opportunity to finish the massive game and post as many details as they want. Of course, Ubisoft will likely be working overtime to contain this with copyright strikes, but once it’s out there, it’s hard to completely shut it down. Additionally, we would suggest avoiding trying to purchase an advanced copy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. These opportunities will open the door to scammers and you could end up giving someone $100 or more for something that you’ll never receive. It’s better to just wait a few more weeks and buy a copy that has all of the day one updates from a legitimate retailer.

With all of that said, we encourage you to beware when scrolling through comment sections for the game. While the story of Assassin’s Creed isn’t usually the thing people get hyped over, you still probably don’t want to know the ending to a game that will probably end up being 50 hours long. Regardless, fans can look forward to playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows very soon. There will also be a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which is expected to be fairly sizable.