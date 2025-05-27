Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Includes Unlikely Collaboration

The latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows update can be downloaded right now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The new patch includes tons of quality-of-life improvements that will certainly excite players still exploring Ubisoft’s version of Japan. It also includes brand-new content, like a new quest, and a duo of unexpected special collaborations. There are also tons of bug fixes and balance adjustments added to the game.

On a content level, two exciting additions are coming with the Assassin’s Creed Shadows update 1.0.5. First, for players who did not pre-order the game, the Thrown to the Dogs quest is now unlocked for everyone. The quest is unlocked once players complete the From Spark to Flame quest, and can be found at the Tennoji Temple, which is located outside of Osaka. Additionally, a Dead By Daylight event and a Balatro trinket are now available in-game. The event features a new quest, which players can access from the Hideout once Yasuke becomes a playable character.

Here are the full patch notes for the new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update:

PATCH SIZES:

PS5: ~3.31 GB

XBS: ~19 GB

MAC: ~9 GB

PC: ~13 GB

Steam: ~4.3 GB

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

“Thrown to the Dogs” Quest Unlocked

With this update, all players will receive access to the pre-order bonus quest, “Thrown to the Dogs”. Help a loyal dog avenge his late master and unlock Tsuki-maru as a pet to place in your Hideout.

The quest is available in early game, once you have completed “From Spark to Flame”. It can be found at the Tennoji Temple, outside of Osaka.

SPECIAL COLLABORATIONS

Dead By Daylight Event

We’re excited to unveil our first special collaboration with this new Dead by Daylight event coming to Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

As villagers begin to disappear, Naoe becomes suspicious of the strange presence attacking the local people of Harima. To succeed, you will need to master unique mechanics and confront a formidable otherworldly threat…

This event comes with a new free quest that you can access from the Hideout upon unlocking Yasuke as a playable character. Once the event is completed, you will obtain a free trinket and banner.

You will also be able to further personalize your two characters with a Dead by Daylight-inspired pack in the store, featuring outfits, weapons, trinkets, and the chance to ride off into the shadows with none other than the loyal steed, Maurice.

Balatro Trinket

We are also adding a new trinket for Naoe, and an amulet for Yasuke called “Winning Hand” — directly inspired by Balatro. These new items come with a legendary perk that gives you a chance to trigger a random affliction effect on combo enders.

Now… you will need to work together to figure out how to get it!

PARKOUR IMPROVEMENTS

The team has prepared a bunch of improvements to enhance the parkour mechanics. We want to give a big thank you to all our dedicated parkour players for their ongoing feedback since launch.

Here are the main changes:

New Vertical Jump

We’re adding a brand-new parkour interaction allowing both Naoe and Yasuke to jump and grab any ledge, awnings or overhangs within reach, reducing the need to rely on vertical wall-runs. To trigger it, simply press the jump button as you approach low overhangs, and your character will make the jump.

Sprint Toggle Lock

As long as the directional inputs are maintained, sprint no longer disengages when using Parkour Up or Parkour Down.

Enhanced Back and Side Ejects

We’ve also enhanced the distance and height of side & back ejects, favoring foot landings over hand landings. This includes new animations for Naoe when performing height-gaining side ejects, extending her capacity to remain high-up during parkour.

NEW PHOTO MODE FEATURES

Photo Mode is receiving its biggest update for an Assassin’s Creed game, with the addition of new features to better customize your shots and make the most out of capturing the beauty of Feudal Japan.

These include the following options:

Change the time of day

Play around with numerous poses and facial expressions

Toggle headgear on/off

Play music while editing your shots

Sticker colorization

New customization frames

Save Custom Filters

Reset only one parameter

Tweak camera speed

Improved preview mode

Fullscreen (PC only)

We hope you enjoy these new customization options! Don’t hesitate to share your new Photo Mode shots online using #ACPhotoMode for a chance to be featured on our social media channels (@AssassinsCreed).

LIST OF BUG FIXES

General

Fixed the issue where players had a persistent New Item notification in their inventory. We did it!

Addressed an issue where some players were given a new save file at level 60, with gear and all objectives uncovered.

Fixed an issue where the desynchronization warning for ‘killing civilians’ would appear without any reason.

Fixed an issue where romancing Lady Oichi before romancing Rin could cause a breakup.

Fixed various localization issues.

Balancing

Fixed an issue where the Samurai Daisho and Ronin occasionally gave an extremely high amount of Mon regardless of their level, disincentivizing other methods of gaining Mon.

We have also partially rebalanced the Mon economy to encourage more world exploration and gameplay activities to earn Crafting Materials and Hideout Resources instead of purchasing them through merchants.

In pursuit of this, we’ve bumped up the cost of Crafting Materials and Hideout Resources sold by Merchants and lowered the quantity available each season for each Merchant.

If you still want to purchase them, we’ve increased the amount of Mon acquired from completing contracts.

World

Fixed an issue where Yagoro would become trapped in a Kofun and not return to the hideout.

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck inside the construction site at Osaka Castle.

Quests

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the quest “Vision of Realms” if they selected ‘Quit to Memories’ and loaded their progress from the Animus Memories menu.

Fixed an issue where quitting during the “Nobutsuna Sensei” quest caused Yasuke to become stuck in the flashback.

Fixed an issue where Yaya doesn’t join “The League” after being successfully recruited.

Fixed progress issues in the “Showdown in Sakamoto” quest that happened if Katsuhime previously died.

Fixed an issue in the “Wake Up Call” quest where the “troublemaker” couldn’t be hunted down.

Fixed an issue in the “Find Local Dishes” quest where Narezushi could not be obtained from merchants.

Fixed an issue in the “Wolves and Foxes” quest where players were not able to speak with Hattori Hanzo. I guess we’ll let you talk to him now.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in “A Peculiar Guest”.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Missing Missive” quest due to being unable to retrieve the letter.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash during the “Temple of the Horseman (An Eye for an Eye)” quest.

Fixed an issue in the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest where Katsuhime’s letter would sometimes disappear. You got mail!

Fixed an issue where the game incorrectly believed Katsuhime was dead and players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest due to Naoe and Katsuhime being attached to surrounding water. They just wanted to go on a little swim!

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest due to Katsuhime dropping into the water and swimming to shore.

Stealth

Fixed an issue where the Shinobi Bell effect was blocked by line of sight from NPCs.

Combat

Adjusted an issue where the +600% affliction buildup engravings was a text error. It now has been fixed to reflect the real build-up amount of 6%.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed visual issues.

Fixed some issues where the “Kaen” and “Sekiryu” mounts would not fully fit in the stables.

Fixed a visual issue with the “Samurai Daimyo Armor”.

Addressed an issue where players could sometimes see a giant NPC in towns.

Hideout

Improved stability for heavily customized Hideout.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not interact with Gennojo in the Hideout.

PLATFORM-SPECIFIC FIXES

