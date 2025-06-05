Ubisoft Reportedly Working on a New The Crew Game

A new report suggests Ubisoft has officially greenlit another entry in The Crew series. It appears it will align with The Crew, dropping the formula seen in The Crew Motorfest. Returning to the open-world style the series has been known for was expected to be a strategic choice by Ubisoft following the mixed reviews of the third entry. The fourth game in The Crew series aims to recapture what made the original titles popular.

Well-known video game insider Tom Henderson initially shared the news of a new The Crew game being developed before clarifying it would not be similar to The Crew Motorfest. The first two titles were set in the United States and featured an expansive world compared to the smaller-scale Hawaii seen in The Crew Motorfest. With this report, it is likely The Crew 4 will offer a more robust world similar to the first two games.

The next The Crew game has been greenlit at Ubisoft. pic.twitter.com/R26Vap2vkg — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 31, 2025

Ubisoft received a great deal of backlash after shutting down servers for The Crew. This was further exacerbated when Ubisoft implicated that gamers do not own the games they purchase but rather are renting a license to play the game. The always online nature of these games and this stance has made players leary of Ubisoft games, especially The Crew series.

It remains to be seen what The Crew 4 holds for fans and how it will be handled. Little is known outside of what Henderson shared, and Ubisoft has not released any concrete details. The game is likely a ways off considering it is only now being greenlit. Ubisoft has released demos and betas for its multiplayer-focused titles, so there is a possibility fans may be able to play an early version of the game ahead of its launch date.