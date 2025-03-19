Assassin’s Creed Shadows Reveals Massive Download Size & Preload Times

Ubisoft is breaking new ground with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This latest entry in the series features not one, but two protagonists, with both offering different playstyles. This marks a first for Assassin’s Creed and players will discover an engaging story through Yasuke and Naoe. With Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ March 20th launch around the corner, fans will be thrilled to know that preload times have been revealed, but less excited once they see how big the download file size is for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Fans will need to clear some space on their hard drives and are encouraged to start downloading the game ahead of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preloads for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available at midnight on March 18th, allowing players to be ready to go at launch. However, the massive download size will take quite some time.

How Big Is Assassin’s Creed Shadows Download?

Assassin’s creed shadows naoe and yasuke.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features a whopping 102.614 GB download. This is more than double the download size for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which comes in at roughly 47 GB. With almost five years between the two titles, it is no surprise that the file size has increased, but it does seem like a huge jump.

Part of the reason may be due to the dual protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft would have had to create two stories and intertwine them, as well as design levels to be approachable for two different playstyles. One must also take into account the different ways Yasuke and Naoe approach combat and stealth.

The visuals on Assassin’s Creed Shadows are also some of the best seen in the series yet. Ubisoft has taken full advantage of the current gen hardware and pushed it to its limit. Based on the promotional material for the game and this large download, fans should expect something great from Ubisoft.

Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed games have been known to have long play times, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows is no exception. According to reports, it is less than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but its length still offers about 80 hours of content for players. This will vary based on completion and side quests, but fans will get their money’s worth out of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. It is priced at $69.99 with various other editions priced higher but including other content. Will you be jumping into Assassin’s Creed Shadows on launch day? Let us know in the comments!