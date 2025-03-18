Assassin’s Creed Shadows Metacritic Score Ranks Among the Series’ Best Modern Games

After many delays, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, out March 20th, despite the controversies, is getting a lot of praise from major outlets following reviews. Specifically, the Metacritic score for the title puts the Japan-set game higher than many previous series favorites. In our review from ComicBook, we gave Shadows a 3.5/5, saying “Although Assassin’s Creed Shadows has some cumbersome flaws that can’t be overlooked, including ones that have been present in the series since its inception, it is a strong action-adventure game that I will likely keep investing in for weeks to come.” While not all reviews have been published or accounted for, Shadows‘ Metacritic score is one that may shock some people.

As of writing, the Metacritic score for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is 82/100 with 68 reviews. The score, which belongs to the PlayStation 5 version, isn’t even the highest, as Xbox Series X|S, with 15 reviews, is currently at 86/100. Meanwhile, on the lower end, PC reviews, of which there are 37, scored the title 79/100. While the title isn’t near dethroning the number one rated game on Metacritic this year, Split Fiction at 91/100, it does outrank titles like Avowed, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

When it comes to the Assassin’s Creed series, Shadows ranks among the best of the series, which may come as a surprise for some. While the best-rated titles are still 2009’s Assassin’s Creed II at 90/100, 2010’s Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood at 89/100, and 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag at 88/100, it edges out newer entries like 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins (81/100) and 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (80/100). It did come close to tying with the only modern Assassin’s Creed game with a high score, which is 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at 83/100. Odyssey was a heavily acclaimed title that was nominated for several major awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

In terms of the feedback Assassin’s Creed Shadows is getting, a lot of it is positive. Many reviewers compliment the game’s engaging combat, fantastic soundtrack, beautiful Japanese scenery, and lovable characters. The new additions to the series, like the weather system and dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, were praised as well, as both brought some much-needed variety and fun to the Assassin’s Creed formula. On the other hand, some, like here at ComicBook, mention the somewhat lukewarm first chapter and repeated flaws like stale mechanics and pacing issues.

Regardless, Assassin’s Creed Shadows definitely isn’t going anywhere, even after the game’s upcoming release. A free 10-hour expansion, called The Claws of Iwoji, is set to come out later this year, so fans who enjoyed the base game can return to the visually stunning Japan setting and get loud (or quiet if you play Naoe) with new content.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneaks onto PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 20th. What do you think of Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ Metacritic score? Will you be picking it up at launch? Let us know in the comments below. For all things Assassin’s Creed Shadows and more, keep it here at ComicBook.