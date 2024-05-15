Assassin's Creed Shadows Preorder Bonus, Early Access, and Special Editions Revealed

After a few days of teases and leaks, Ubisoft has finally given Assassin's Creed Shadows its full reveal. The brand-new trailer shows off everything players can expect when they step back into feudal Japan and enter the shoes of the game's dual protagonists. Alongside the announcement, Ubisoft also unveiled all the preorder bonuses and special editions players can pick up. As you'd probably expect from the publisher, there is a ton of extra content that they'll sell you. Between the three different editions, players have plenty of options regarding what they're getting with Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Preorder Bonus and Special Editions

There are three editions of Assassin's Creed Shadows. The standard version comes with the base game and the preorder bonus if you purchase it before its release date. That preorder bonus is a bonus quest called Thrown to the Dogs. We don't know exactly what that quest will entail, but it's likely relatively minor, so don't feel like you're missing out too much if you don't preorder. This edition will cost you $69.99.

The Gold Edition also includes the base game and the preorder mission. However, for $109.99 you'll also get the Shadows season pass and three days early access. The season pass includes an extra quest at launch and the promise of two DLCs coming down the pike. If you're planning to stick with Shadows throughout its lifespan, this edition is probably the one to pick up. When it's all said and done, you should be getting a small discount over buying those two expansions separately.

Finally, the Ultimate Edition costs $129.99 and includes everything in the Gold Edition along with the Ultimate Pack. This bundle gives players new gear and weapon sets for both protagonists, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. Plus, you'll get four unique ornaments for your custom hideout, five skill points, and the Red Dragon filter for photo mode. Unless you love the look of the gear, this is an option you can safely skip as you'll likely find better gear by simply playing the game.

It's worth noting that Ubisoft is also running a deal with its Ubisoft+ subscription service. If you sign up for $17.99 per month, you'll get the Ultimate Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows and the company's back catalog on PC.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on November 15th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.