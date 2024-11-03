Assassin’s Creed Shadows Boss Sheds More Light on Release Date Delay

One of Ubisoft’s primary leaders of the Assassin’s Creed franchise has opened up further about the delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Originally, AC Shadows was set to release in November 2024, but was delayed a little over a month ago into February 2025. Since then, pressure has continued to swirl around Ubisoft as previous underperformance of games like Star Wars Outlaws and Skull and Bones have amplified the importance of the next Assassin’s Creed game. Now, it has been said that this inconsistency with past titles is one of the main reasons behind Assassin’s Creed Shadows getting pushed back.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Ubisoft’s Marc-Alexis Coté, who is the executive producer of Assassin’s Creed, spoke about why the company opted to give Shadows more development time. Coté said plainly that Ubisoft’s games in recent years have been inconsistent in terms of quality, which has naturally led to fans expecting more from the publisher. As a result of fans making their disappointment with previous games widely known, Coté said that the team behind AC Shadows has to “be better” in order to put Ubisoft’s name back into good graces.

“Players can afford to be selective, choosing only the best, and they rightfully demand excellence,” Coté said. “Ubisoft’s portfolio has faced criticism in recent years for a perceived inconsistency in quality. Players expect more polish, more innovation and deeper engagement from the games we release, and they’re not shy about letting us know when they feel we have fallen short. This environment pushes us to do better and to be better. Assassin’s Creed Shadows represents our opportunity to change that narrative, not just for Assassin’s Creed, but I think for Ubisoft as a whole.”

Because of the long string of disappointments that Ubisoft has had, there’s a good argument to be made that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the company’s most important games ever. As such, if Shadows were to falter upon its launch, it could mean very bad things for Ubisoft. How the game will perform when it launches in February has yet to be known, but by giving it a bit more time to polish, it should provide Shadows with more potential to thrive.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch next year on February 14, 2025, and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of Shadows here on ComicBook as we continue to approach its release.