Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight Crossover Announced

Ubisoft recently revealed the year-one post-launch roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which gave fans a look at what they can expect from the future of the Assassin’s Creed game. While DLC, story missions, and other quality-of-life improvements were expected, the announcement of collaborations took fans by surprise. These were initially left vague with no information, but Ubisoft has now revealed the first collaboration. Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Dead by Daylight are coming together to bring new content from the horror game to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series. Ubisoft shared the date of May 27th, which lines up with the roadmap placing the first special collaboration at the end of May.

From what we can tell, Ubisoft and Behavior Interactive’s collaboration adds a Dead by Daylight quest to Assassin’s Creed Shadows on May 27th (or it may be revealed on this date). Ubisoft hasn’t revealed much, but Dead by Daylight has plenty of original characters who could be used in the collaboration such as Killers like The Spirit or The Oni based on their Japanese heritage.

Step into The Fog.

A new Dead by Daylight quest begins.

Slip through the shadows.

Survive the ordeal.#ACShadows × #DeadbyDaylight #TheFogIsCalling pic.twitter.com/E3c6Ja0NEt — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 14, 2025

It’s unclear at this time if Dead by Daylight will also benefit from the collaboration, but the asymmetrical horror game is no stranger to collabs as well. Most of those happen in the form of full DLC Chapters, but sometimes, we get crossovers that deal only with cosmetics.

Ubisoft has multiple collaborations planned for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This one is planned for late May, but the others have no designated date beyond Ubisoft confirming them to be released within the year. Fans have speculated Ubisoft will include content from their other games, such as the Splinter Cell series, but the Dead by Daylight announcement opens the door for other possible collabs.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has already received its first post-launch content update with the new story mission pack, The Works of Luis Frois. Fans can also look forward to a parkour update in late May that will greatly improve the parkour system. These are just the beginning for the Assassin’s Creed’s latest entry, and players can expect a whole lot more as Ubisoft works through the roadmap.