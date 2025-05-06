Assassin’s Creed Shadows Patch Notes Revealed for Massive New Update

A major new update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches today, bringing additional content and bug fixes to the popular game. This is a big update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and fans will likely see updates of a similar size in the future for upcoming title updates. PlayStation users can expect a 4.67 GB download, while Xbox players and PC players are facing a 20 GB and 17 GB download, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reason to download the Assassin’s Creed Shadows title update today is the extensive list of bug fixes, a new free story pack, and a Codex update. The bug fixes address numerous issues, including quests, stealth, combat, and more. Visuals, graphics, UI, HUD, and stability have also been addressed by the title update, improving the overall gameplay experience.

The new story pack introduces players to Luis Frois, a Jesuit scholar who needs assistance. Following the story pack will take players on various missions, which can be played as both Naoe and Yasuke.

Finally, the Codex update brings new information to Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ characters. This provides interesting bios for various characters and also makes it easier to tell what characters have been interacted with and the player’s standing with them.

Continue reading the full patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ new update below.

assassin’s creed shadows the works of luis frois.

New Free Story Pack: The Works of Luis Frois

An encounter with Luis Frois at a Jesuit Mission turns into an opportunity to help an old friend. Retrieve lost notes, protect Lady Satoko and learn more about the Jesuits in this new Free Story Pack playable with both Naoe or Yasuke.

To meet with Luis Frois and start the quest arc, head to Azuchi. Luis will be located south of the Merchants’ Quarters. The quest will be available upon completing “The Path he Walks”, in Yasuke’s Board.

As requested by many, we have added character bios in the Codex database to help you keep track of the many allies and foes you will meet throughout your journey in Japan.

LIST OF BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue when pressing “Go to board” for “Complete Yasuke’s personal journey” does not redirect the player to Yasuke’s quest board.

Fixed an issue where some trinkets could not be accessed in the Forge.

Fixed some issues where visual customization could not be applied to certain weapons.

Fixed a visual issue with the Red Bull trinket swapping between Yasuke and Naoe.

Addressed several AI issues.

Addressed several audio issues.

World

All props near an altar or a religion building will now be static, preventing any destruction.

Fixed an issue where too many deer spawning and running on main roads. Oh dear, watch out!

Merchants will no longer offer multiple instances of the same item in shops.

Fixed an issue where buying and equipping head gear would kick you from the merchant menu.

Quests

Fixed an issue where in the quest “Astray”, players could not talk To Nakamura Tadashige.

NOTE: Players will need to step away from Nakamura Tadashige (+500 meters) and then come back to speak with them.

Fixed an issue where Nagato would sometimes not follow the correct path in the prologue during the “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.

Fixed an issue where Momochi Sandayu does not attack during the objective “Kill the Soldier” in the “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.

Fixed an issue where Nagato would despawn after a save/load during the quest “The Onryo Samurai”.

A prompt will now properly appear to Observe during the objective “Reach a high place to observe the Onryo Samurai” in the quest “The Onryo Samurai”.

Addressed an issue with enemy NPCs fighting each other after talking to Shotei during “Against the Koga-ryu”.

Fixed an issue where Tokubei would start attacking anyone that enters conflict with the player during the “Confront Tokubei” objective of “Losing Hand” quest.

Fixed an issue where quest directions do not match the quest location during the “Meet Katsuhime” objective of “Against the Koga-ryu” quest.

Addressed an issue where Yasuke would recover all of his health upon receiving a killing blow from Marume Nagayoshi during the duel from “Nobutsaha’s Students”.

Stealth

Fixed an issue where Improved Ground Assassination (Assassin passive skill) would not work properly.

Fixed an issue where Assassinations would not remove any health from knocked-out enemies.

Fixed an issue where, after performing a Double Assassination, Naoe could not swap weapons if she was using the Katana as primary weapon.

Fixed an issue with Yasuke’s Brutal Assassination not triggering at a certain distance with NPCs.

Fixed Guaranteed Assassination not working with the kunai.

Fixed an issue where Naoe could use smoke bombs to trigger Guaranteed Assassination opportunities on bosses.

Fixed an issue where crouching during a Sprint Dodge would increase the speed of the crouch state.

Fixed an issue where Naoe had a delay when crouching after moving while aiming a tool.

Fixed an issue where corner cover camera would not always trigger.

Fixed an issue with alarm bells respawning after cutscenes. Please don’t ring. Please don’t ring. Please don’t ring.

Combat

Adjusted the Igan Sunset Tanto perk (i.e. slow down time on Escape Strike) to prevent endless slow-down when using Escape Strike repeatedly.

The perk now works as follows: “Slow down time after Escape Strike interrupts enemies”

Fixed an issue with the Snake Bite ability (Kusarigama) costing more than one chunk of adrenaline. Two fangs. But one bite.

Fixed an issue where the “Crescent Strike” ability (Naginata) did not deal any damage on its first hit.

Fixed various issues with perks not functioning correctly.

Fixed an issue where letters displayed on screen would not automatically close when the player would enter conflict. Listen I’m just trying to read here.

Fixed an issue where Naoe cannot dodge if she first attacks the Ashigaru Swordsman with a posture attack during “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.

Fixed an issue where the ability wheel would still display the abilities from the previously equipped weapon when being unarmed.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed several animation, visual or misplacement issues.

Fixed various rendering issues.

UI & HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed localization issues.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial explaining how to use boats. How do you row this thing?

Fixed an issue where the four targets of the Pirate Alliance were not aligned on the Objective Board.

Fixed an issue where the drop-down list is missing for “Text Color” and “Background Color” options in the Captions menu.

Photo Mode

Fixed various visual issues with Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the last known position visual effect remained visible in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the Codex Orbs remained present in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the vignette effect size increases when decreasing the value in Photo Mode.

Hideout

Fixed an issue where the blacksmith was missing from the hideout. I must upgrade my weapons!

Fixed an issue where some trinkets could not be accessed in the Forge.

Stability & Performances

Addressed various crashing and stability issues.

Platform-Specific issues

Xbox

Fixed an issue where the “Balanced” mode was missing in the Performance options.

PC

VRAM usage is now added to the performance overlay when using the benchmark tool.

Improved description in the Scalability options to better reflect the impact on CPU and GPU.

Addressed an issue with conflicting bindings for mouse & keyboard on PC.

Fixed an issue where the VRAM meter doesn’t accurately update the VRAM usage when settings are individually changed.

Addressed an issue with PC using Photo Mode with the Ultra-wide screen settings.

STEAMDECK

Addressed an issue where there was a heavy loss of FPS in the opening animation before arriving at the Animus HUB (memories).

MacOS