Assassin's Creed TTRPG Announced

CMON has announced plans to publish an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG. Earlier today, CMON announced that its Guillotine Press imprint will publish an Assassin's Creed RPG, with players creating Descendants, modern-day characters who can access their Assassin ancestors' memories via the Animi Network. The game will be managed by an Animus Operator, the equivalent to a Game Master. CMON will also produce numerous game supplements and accessories, including character miniatures, maps, and game aids. CMON did not announce whether the Assassin's Creed RPG would use a new game engine or adopt an existing TTRPG game system like 5E or Powered by the Apocalypse. This will be the first time an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG has been released.

"Bringing Assassin's Creed to tabletop RPG is an exciting challenge with near endless potential," said Francesco Nepitello, CMON's Head of IP and RPG, who will oversee the project. "The video game's highly original premise — combining modern-day reality with period adventures, offers such an incredible opportunity for us to bring players a variety of gameplay that is unprecedented in most RPGs."

Guillotine Press also publishes Zombicide Chronicles, an RPG set within the world of the CMON game Zombicide. The publisher also released a US version of Household via Kickstarter.

"Bringing Assassin's Creed to tabletop RPG is a dream come true," said Guilherme Goulart, CMON's VP of Production, in a press release. "Not only is it an incredibly fun and action-packed video game series with millions of fans all over the globe, but it also features a deep, dense and richly designed world that begs to be explored. We really want to take advantage of that and push this RPG line as far as it will go. It's a great honor to be able to work with Ubisoft and utilize the groundwork they've created in order to provide a brand new way for players to experience the never-ending struggle between the Templars and the Brotherhood."

The Assassin's Creed TTRPG will be available for pre-order next year.

