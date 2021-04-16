Assassin's Creed Insider Provides Update and Details on Next Game

✖

A well-known Assassin's Creed insider and leaker has provided an update and revealed some details on the next game in the series, which sounds like it's having development issues. The information comes the way of YouTuber, Jonathan, who previously relayed accurate information about Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla before any of it was revealed. According to the leaker, there's no Assassin's Creed game releasing this year and there may be no proper, large-scale Assassin's Creed game releasing next year either.

Rather than a proper large-scale game, the plan was apparently to have a smaller scale game about former King of England, Richard Lionheart. However, it sounds like this game may have been canceled, as the game was in pre-production when the pandemic began and disrupted said development.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's going on with the project -- which was being worked on by a smaller team -- but it will likely be put on ice or canned completely. If it's not canceled or put on ice, Jonathan seems to think we could hear about it at E3 2021, or more specifically, this year's Ubisoft Forward.

Amidst this, the development of the third bit of Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC has reportedly begun, codenamed Meteor. However, it's possible this DLC will be transitioned to a standalone release similar to what Far Cry New Dawn was to Far Cry 5, especially if the Richard Lionheart game doesn't come together.

Unfortunately, this is where the report, more or less ends. Further, it's not only important to note that this all unofficial information, but comes through a translator over on Reddit, as the original video with all of this information is in French. As you will know, important context and meaning can be lost through translation.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not addressed any of this information with any type of comment. If it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt or two.

