Assassin's Creed Valhalla Includes a Lovely Dungeons & Dragons Easter Egg

It should come as no surprise by this point that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is absolutely filled with Easter eggs and references to other franchises and real-life odds and ends, but it is still a delight when a new one gets brought to attention as more players discover it. And the latest of these is the fact that there appears to be a group of in-game characters that were, at one time, playing Assassin Creed Valhalla's own version of Dungeons & Dragons.

Basically, in one of the game's area's in Wessex, players can stumble across a group of character sheets for a game called "Prisons & Pyewackets" that obviously reference D&D, though basically any fantasy tabletop role-playing game would have sufficed. The fictional, er, fictional party includes an archer, a warlock, a druid, and a "bearserker." You can check out the whole thing, shared by Twitch streamer Jambo, below:

There is a location in Valhalla (Foris Turre, a viewpoint in Wessex) where you can see some folks were playing Dungeons & Dragons (Prisons & Pyewackets), read their character sheets, and the DM's story notes! LOOK AT THE LIL DICE TRAYS?? pic.twitter.com/1o5gxSQVBy — Jambo All The Way 🎅🏼🎄 (@PlayWithJambo) November 29, 2020

All four 'character scrolls' pic.twitter.com/da42sYo1b6 — Jambo All The Way 🎅🏼🎄 (@PlayWithJambo) November 29, 2020

Now if only Ubisoft would release an actual set of rules for "Prisons & Pyewackets," then we'd all be able to join in. Who wouldn't want to play as a bearserker? Whatever the case, it is a lovely nod to the popular tabletop role-playing game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title right here.

