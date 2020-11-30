Assassin's Creed Valhalla Includes a Lovely Dungeons & Dragons Easter Egg

By Rollin Bishop

It should come as no surprise by this point that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is absolutely filled with Easter eggs and references to other franchises and real-life odds and ends, but it is still a delight when a new one gets brought to attention as more players discover it. And the latest of these is the fact that there appears to be a group of in-game characters that were, at one time, playing Assassin Creed Valhalla's own version of Dungeons & Dragons.

Basically, in one of the game's area's in Wessex, players can stumble across a group of character sheets for a game called "Prisons & Pyewackets" that obviously reference D&D, though basically any fantasy tabletop role-playing game would have sufficed. The fictional, er, fictional party includes an archer, a warlock, a druid, and a "bearserker." You can check out the whole thing, shared by Twitch streamer Jambo, below:

Now if only Ubisoft would release an actual set of rules for "Prisons & Pyewackets," then we'd all be able to join in. Who wouldn't want to play as a bearserker? Whatever the case, it is a lovely nod to the popular tabletop role-playing game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title right here.

[H/T Game Informer]

