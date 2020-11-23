Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fan Discovers Harry Potter Easter Egg

✖

It's been a few weeks since the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and fans of the franchise are having fun diving into every nook and cranny of the new game. One of the most exciting discoveries fans have made throughout Valhalla have been its wide array of Easter eggs, which cover everything from other Assassin's Creed titles to completely unrelated properties. A new discovery from Reddit user Only_A_Friend definitely fits into the latter, burying the world of Harry Potter into an innocuous part of the game. The Easter egg, which is found in Lunden, is a "strange list" found on a table. When the player inspects it, it lists an array of random objects, which will jump out to fans as being six of the seven Horcruxes from the Harry Potter universe.

(Photo: Only_A_Friend / Reddit)

For those who need a refresher, the Horcruxes are seven fragments of Lord Voldemort's soul, which he scattered throughout the Wizarding World so that he could never die. The hunt for the Horcruxes became a profound part of the later installments of the Potter books and movies, culminating in Harry learning that he's actually the seventh Horcrux.

While the Easter egg raises a fair amount of questions - with many fans asking if this means Harry Potter or someone else in the Wizarding World is a part of the assassin program - it also is a pretty endearing allusion to another fantasy world.

You can check out our full review of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here, and to get an idea of what the game entails you can find the official description below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna.