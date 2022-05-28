Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dice Game Is Real, Gets US Release

The dice mini-game from Assassin's CreedValhalla will come to game stores next month. Hatchette Boardgames announced plans to release Orlog: Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the United States on June 8th. The dice game is based on the game of the same name played by many NPCs in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The rules of Orlog are almost exactly the same as the version found in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, with players rolling dice and choosing "God Favors" that manipulate dice and add other special effects. The goal of the game is to reduce an opponent's health to zero, which they do by attacking with dice marked with arrows or axes. With twenty different God Favors to choose from, Orlog offers a ton of replayability, especially if you were a fan of the original game in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running Assassin's Creed series, which focuses on the multi-generational battle between a sect of assassins and Templars. Each game focuses on a different region and time period, ranging from ancient Egypt and Greece to colonial America. Tying the games together is a modern-day plot in which the descendants of the Assassins are still attempting to protect the world from the Templars while also dealing with a recurring alien threat,

The next Assassin's Creed installment is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. We know the game is called Assassin's Creed Infinity and is described as a "service game" with multiple settings. Assassin's Creed Infinity will also include multiple games bundled as one and will add more content over time. Ubisoft is also reportedly developing a game focused on Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which could be released either later this year or in 2023.

Orlog: Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released in the US on June 8th. The game will have a retail price of $39.99.