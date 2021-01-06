Next-Gen Assassin's Creed Reportedly Releasing Next Year

✖

A proper next-gen Assassin's Creed game on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S is reportedly releasing next year. Adding to this, the new report, claims that Ubisoft will use 2021 to focus on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be primarily bolstered with two separate single-player expansions. That said, while 2021 won't feature a new Assassin's Creed game, 2022 reportedly will, and its development will be helmed by Ubisoft Sofia, the company's Bulgarian studio.

Ubisoft Sofia isn't known as one of Ubisoft's lead studios, with the bulk of its existence since it was founded in 2006 being primarily a support studio and a studio that works on handheld games. However, it has served as the lead studio behind two Assassin's Creed games: Assassin's Creed Rogue and Assassin's Creed III: Liberation.

As for the report, it comes the way of French streamer and YouTuber xj0nathan, who doesn't divulge much else of consequence other than the aforementioned information. The big thing with Assassin's Creed games, at least in the modern era, is the setting. Right now, there's no word from any reputable source where the game will be set, but there have been some dubious rumors pointing towards the series heading to China, or more specifically, ancient China.

Of course, not only should these rumors be taken with a massive grain of salt, but take all of the other information with a grain of salt. Not only is all of the unofficial variety, but it's vague enough that it's unclear what is scoop and what is speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this report in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, as it maintains a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, and anything and everything of the speculative and unofficial variety.

