Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Annoyed With Huge Missing Feature on Steam

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players on PC have found themselves quite annoyed by a missing feature that is seen with the game's new version that is available via Steam. Earlier this month, Ubisoft finally released Valhalla on Valve's Steam platform much to the excitement of many fans. Despite this overwhelming positivity about the release, Valhalla on Steam has been less-than-ideal for many as the game doesn't contain any achievements that are tied to the platform. Worst of all, this also doesn't sound like anything that Ubisoft will be looking to change in the future.

Spotted by Eurogamer, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have recently taken to the title's official forums on Steam to complain about the lack of achievements. Currently, Valhalla has a "mixed" rating on Steam, primarily because of the title's lack of achievement support. Although achievements aren't something that intrinsically have an impact on the experience that Assassin's Creed Valhalla provides at a gameplay or narrative level, the fact that they aren't included has been enough for some to opt to not buy the game as a whole.

For now, fans are still waiting to see if Ubisoft will change its mind in this regard and add achievements to the Steam edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla in a future update. Currently, Ubisoft hasn't committed to bringing this feature to Steam, but it seems like those at the company could be considering the idea based on one response from a developer that came about in response to fan complaints.

"We have forwarded your requests and this particular thread to our Valhalla team and Steam teams to consider and see if this is doable," said one representative from the publisher. "We have no further updates to provide at the moment, but this is under review."

