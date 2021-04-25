Ubisoft Responds to Recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla Backlash

✖

It is no huge secret that while Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft continues to provide updates for the title -- something that is greatly appreciated by those that own it -- it seems like with every update there is the introduction of some new and terrible bugs or glitches, some of the game-breaking variety. As part of a recent developer blog about the video game's update pipeline, which has been extended to allow for further "testing and refinement" for each one, Ubisoft noted that it is aware that these recent updates weren't up to its own standards let alone the community's.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to provide you with great experiences," the blog reads in part. "That said, we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards."

Check out our first Dev Blog on our internal development processes and learn more about:

✍️ Title Update pipeline

🐟 Fish & Pig of Prophecy fix timelines

💡 Spring Roadmap — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 22, 2021

"We have made several changes to production pipelines and tools so that we can deliver more robust updates, which we will cover later," the post continues. "We are also shifting from a 4-week to a 5-week Title Update release cycle to allow for more thorough testing and refinement." The blog then goes into the details on the new pipeline, which is worth a read in full to get an idea of the developer identifies and then gets to work on fixing issues.

At this point, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.1 is set to release on April 27th while the upcoming Wrath of the Druids expansion will release on May 13th. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title right here.

