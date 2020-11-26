Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Improves One Frustrating Xbox Series X Problem

✖

The latest update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that dropped this week included a bunch of welcome features for players across different platforms, but those on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S in particular had something to look forward to. This update specifically addressed the screen tearing problem that’s been inhibiting some Xbox owners from fully being able to enjoy the game during various moments. In addition to the screen tearing issue being mentioned specifically, the notes for the update also said that it generally improved the overall experience when playing on the Series X and Series S.

Ubisoft’s line about the Xbox focus in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch notes was a brief one, but it addressed the one issue many players have been asking the developer to fix on those consoles. That fix in the patch notes and others that should improve performance can be found below.

Learn more about what you can expect from Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Title Update 1.0.4 coming November 26:

✔️ Graphics / Performance mode introduction

✔️ Various quality of life changes

✔️ Game improvements#AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 25, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Performance and Stability Updates

Improved stability and performance.

(Xbox Series) Improved experience on Xbox Series S | X consoles including screen tearing

(PC) Addressed a VRAM/RAM leakage issue when alt tabbing to desktop.

It’s worth noting though that the notes for the update do say that the issues and the experience on the Xbox consoles have been “improved” and not totally resolved, though one would hope that there isn’t any more screen tearing to see. We haven’t been able to play post-update on a new Xbox console yet and can’t speak to the improvements made.

The screen tearing issue was one that didn’t affect everyone, but for those who were affected, it was a particularly frustrating issue to deal with. It was often noticeable during the more cinematic cutscenes whenever the camera would pan to different characters or scenes, though it wasn’t so noticeable if things were fixed on a character since movement was limited.

In line with the performance and stability updates, the same patch also added an option for people to choose between a Performance or a Quality mode. The former maintains 60FPS with users able to adapt the resolution and graphics to appropriate settings while the latter maxes resolution and graphics while maintaining 30FPS. The Xbox Series X has been targeting Performance mode by default since launch while the Xbox Series S has been targeting the Quality mode.