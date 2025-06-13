PlayStation to Double Down on Astro Bot After Success

Astro Bot has proven to be not only one of Sony’s most successful games but one of the most successful games of all time, at least critically speaking. Following its launch and numerous rewards, PlayStation’s CEO Hermen Hulst shared the studio’s intent to grow Astro Bot into “an enduring and iconic franchise for PlayStation,” essentially confirming that fans will see more of the adorable little robot.

This news comes from a video presentation discussing Sony’s earnings report with Hulst. In it, he calls Astro Bot “a smash hit achieving universal acclaim” and goes on to say the title is an “emerging IP” with a bright future. With Astro Bot’s success, it makes complete sense to grow the franchise into a core pillar of Sony’s lineup.

Astro Bot Ghost of Yotei bot.

Five new levels are already planned to be added to Astro But starting on July 10th, further expanding the number of courses and bots in the game. These include Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, and high Inflation. The fifth level remains a mystery, but Team Asobi did tease a new bot for Ghost of Yotei. It even teased a new feature upon completing these new Vicious Void levels.

The news that fans can expect more Astro Bot was met with praise, though some hoped it would not lead to a yearly release schedule. Part of Astro Bot’s success was the lengthy development time and attention given to the game. Many hope Sony will simply let Team Asobi do its thing and are perfectly content giving the next game the time it needs.

What are your hopes for the future of Astro Bot? Do you want a new game, or would you prefer more levels added? Let us know in the comments below!