Atomic Heart Adds Fan-Favorite Feature

Atomic Heart shipped to solid critical reviews and performed well with the general audience as well. While the game was noted as "frustrating" at times in our review, it's hard to deny it found its fans at launch. However, Atomic Heart shipped without at least one feature that most modern games come with. These days, it's rare to see something, especially a game with above-average graphical fidelity, ship without a photo mode. Atomic Heart did just that, but today the developers at Mundfish have issued a new patch that includes that fan-favorite feature, opening the door for anyone looking to capture the visuals of its strange, retrofuturistic world.

As with most photo modes, Atomic Heart will come with all the usual bells and whistles. That means players can change everything from lighting and contrast to the depth of field with their pictures. Basically, if you can dream it up, you can probably make it happen. Of course, the photo mode isn't the only thing coming in Patch 1.7.0.0.

Patch 1.7.0.0 is available on PC and consoles.



MAIN:

• Added Photo Mode

• Added specific graphics and display settings for the Steam Deck platform.



The other major addition coming with the patch is that Mundfish has added "specific graphics and display settings for the Steam Deck platform." While that only affects players on that specific platform, it is great to see Mundfish giving anyone playing on the Steam Deck. That platform is only getting more popular, so targeting updates there makes quite a bit of sense.

It's also worth noting that this update is likely looking ahead to Atomic Heart's upcoming DLC. Announced last month, the currently unnamed DLC is supposedly on target to release later this summer so we will likely be hearing more about it in the near future, potentially later this week at the Summer Game Fest or one of the many other events surrounding Geoff Keighley's summer showcase.

You'll find the full patch notes for Patch 1.7.0.0 in Atomic Heart below.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES