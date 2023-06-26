Atomic Heart DLC Annihilation Instinct Gets Release Date

Developer Mundfish launched Atomic Heart to mixed reviews earlier this year, but the ambitious shooter with an innovative look certainly has its fans. Unsurprisingly, Mundfish is following up on the release with post-launch support in the form of DLC. Today, the developer announced that Atomic Heart will be getting a new content pack called Annihilation Instinct, and it'll be coming a bit sooner than you might expect. Atomic Heart may have only launched in February, but Mundfish is dropping the DLC on August 2 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The news of the DLC was first spotted by Gematsu, who noted that a new trailer for the DLC dropped today. It features the first-person combat Atomic Heart players know and love, complete with fun powers, big weapons, and some terrifying-looking monsters. In the accompanying press release, Mundfish says that players will "learn what happened to this dystopian world after the climax" of the base game. You'll be exploring Mendeleev Complex to learn the truth about NORA while using the new Techno-Statis ability that allows you to control time.

Continue the #AtomicHeart story in the Annihilation Instinct, upcoming 1st DLC!

Learn the truth about NORA on a journey through the amazing Mendeleev Complex area and take down shape-shifting enemies with 2 new weapons and a glove’s time-shifting ability💥https://t.co/0Cfs6BltRp — @Mundfish #AtomicHeart (@mundfish) June 26, 2023

On top of the story bits of the DLC, players will also be able to enjoy a New Game+ mode that's being made available for free alongside Annihilation Instinct. This lets players restart the game with all of their previously unlocked gear and skills to take on a new level of difficulty. Mundfish claims this is "the most difficult game mode yet," saying that players will find their skills truly tested by enemies that have new resistances and attack effects. If you've been looking for a new reason to hop into Atomic Heart's base game, this is the best excuse you're likely to get.

It's great to see developers continue to support games like Atomic Heart with post-launch content. Say what you will about the base game, but it has a great look and enough ideas that, if fleshed out, could be made into a great sequel. Annihilation Instinct is something of a half-step between the original and a future sequel, giving Mundfish the chance to get everything moving in the right direction before it begins to work on an Atomic Heart sequel.